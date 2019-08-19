

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in West Perth Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Perth Road 180 and Line 17 in West Perth around 7:30 p.m. for a two vehicle collision.

Provincial Police have not released much but did say that one person sustained serious injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours overnight while police investigated.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.