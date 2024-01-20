LONDON
London

    • Serious crash in east London, Ont. closes Veterans Memorial Parkway

    The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway north of Dundas Street on Jan. 20, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway north of Dundas Street on Jan. 20, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Share

    The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit (TMU) is investigating a serious crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Saturday morning.

    Just after 6:30 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of VMP and Dundas Street for reports of a head-on collision.

    Police told CTV News London that multiple people were transported to hospital.

    The number of injured persons and the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

    The southbound lanes of VMP are closed while the TMU investigates with Forensic Identification also on scene. 

