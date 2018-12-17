

A sentencing hearing is underway for the man involved in a collision on Highway 401 that killed 42-year-old Sarah Payne and her five-year-old daughter Freya.

On Aug. 29, 2017 the London mother was travelling with her daughter and then six-year-old son southwest of London when a pickup truck crossed to the wrong side of the highway and hit Payne's minivan.

Mother and daughter died in the collision, and the court heard Monday that six-year-old William will suffer life-long physical impacts from the incident.

Hubert Domonchuk, a 53-year-old from Cambridge, has pleaded guilty to seven charges in connection with the crash, including two of impaired driving causing death.

Friends and family of the trio delivered emotional victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing Monday.

The Crown and defence lawyers have jointly agreed to an eight-year sentence to be served in a penitentiary.

Both acknowledge Domonchuk’s plea early in the proceedings should be considered, but also cite the devastation caused by the collision in the length of the sentence.

