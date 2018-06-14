

CTV London





A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was allegedly attacked by his friend with a crow bar.

Police have arrested a 60-year-old suspect following the incident Wednesday evening in St. Thomas.

According to police the victim and accused were sitting on the back deck of the victim’s home when following an argument the accused got out of his chair and came back swinging a crowbar.

The victim suffered multiple blows to his head; he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused has been charged with one count of disobeying a court order and one count of assault causing bodily harm.