LONDON
London

    • Seminar to support survivors of sexual crimes held in London Sunday

    Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann is seen on Feb. 25, 2024. Dann leads the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section of the London Police Service. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann is seen on Feb. 25, 2024. Dann leads the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section of the London Police Service. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    The London Police Service (LPS) is hosting a first-of-its-kind event to support survivors of sexual and sexually violent crimes.

    But it is not just police officers taking part.

    Leaders and volunteers with related agencies have partnered with police to create ‘Hope Together: Supporting Survivors.’

    The event is ongoing at the Factory inside the Industrial Room until 6 p.m. Sunday.

    It features speakers from the police, the London Abused Women’s Centre and ANOVA.

    Information tables outlining 10 related agencies are also set up.

    “It’s so the survivors have the knowledge to know where to turn,” explained Det.-Sgt. Katherine Dann, who leads the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

    But Dann said it is not just survivors who can benefit from the event, as family members who support victims of sexual crime will also find resources.

    “People, when they are in crisis, often reach out to family and friends. So, if one person has the knowledge, and they can help that person, then I think that is one of our goals.”

    This past week, Human Trafficking Awareness Day was recognized nationwide.

    Two presentations focusing on its prevalence and prevention are highlights of the speakers' agenda.

    “There are a lot of people who still think that these issues don’t exist in our city,” explained Jennifer Dunn, executive director of The London Abused Women’s Centre. “So, it’s really important to talk about it and let women know there are organizations available for support.”

    Dann echoed her comments as she pointed to rising cases of sexual violence.

    “Child exploitation is increasing. Human trafficking happens all the time in London since we’re on the 401. And, intimate partner violence is one of the largest things that we respond to,” she said.

    But through new collaborative face-to-face public initiatives, including the Hope Together event, both leaders believe the disheartening trend may ease. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News