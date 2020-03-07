PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- While the water was ice cold, participants in this year’s Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip had the chance to see some stars from a red-hot show.

Some cast members from See, filmed in St. Thomas - including Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Kim Fardy - were making a splash for ChildCan, which supports children and families dealing with cancer.

Although See star Jason Momoa, who also starred in Aquaman, was not there, his stunt double Fardy was.

"Everyone is affected by cancer, including child cancer. Being a part of a TV production here in the community, there are so many of us working on it, we thought we could raise a lot of funds," Fardy said.

"(Momoa) put down quite a few thousand dollars toward it. He would have been here but he has a lot on his plate."

All of the attention brought in close to $100,000 for ChildCan and that was before anyone even put a toe in Lake Erie.

A record number of teams entered this year and some were still registering as the event was going on.

OPP also had a team in the dip as did many local businesses.

Due to the numbers in attendance, police closed a portion of Main Street as a safety precaution.This is the sixth annual Polar Bear Dip in Port Stanley.