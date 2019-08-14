

CTV London





Several vehicles and a bus were damaged after OPP say a man fell asleep at the wheel, causing the collisions.

Officers were called to Perth Line 86, west of Road 135 in the Township of Perth East last Friday afternoon.

Six vehicles were involved in the collision.

They say a man driving a sedan fell asleep and struck four vehicles and a bus, transporting factory workers.There were minor injuries.

Police have charged a 74-year-old Waterloo man with careless driving.

Police say in Canada, 20 per cent of fatal collisions are linked to driver fatigue.