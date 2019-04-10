

CTV London





London's second bricks-and-mortar pot shop at 691 Richmond Street is now officially open for business.

J. London on Richmond Row opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Central Cannabis on Wonderland Road opened on April 1.

Legal pot shops in Ontario were expected to open at the beginning of the month, or they faced penalties from the province.

But J. London has yet to be reprimanded because of delays in the public consultation process.

A third cannabis store under the Tweed brand is slated for 1025 Wellington Road in the city’s south end.

There is no word on when it could open, though according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, while the public notice period has ended, no retail operator licence has yet been issued.