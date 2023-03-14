A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide on Kipps Lane.

According to London police, 28-year-old Devon Ferguson-Feit was charged with second degree murder on Tuesday.

As previously reported, around 5 a.m. on March 11, a man was found with multiple stab wounds in an apartment building at 621 Kipps Ln. and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

According to police, a suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment unit and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the suspect discharged a firearm at police, resulting in injuries to two officers.

The stabbing victim was later identified as Joel Cameron of London

The province's Special Investigations Unit has also been called in to investigate after police said the first suspect, Adrian Neil Campbell, suffered injuries following his arrest on Saturday.