Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend

Two London police officers were treated in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday.

According to LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre, one officer has been released and the other remains in hospital.

As CTV News previously reported, emergency responders were called to 621 Kipps Ln. around 5 a.m. on March 11 for an “unresponsive adult male.”

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds who was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The victim was identified as Joel Cameron, 41, of London.

Over about 12 hours, police negotiated with a barricaded man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, inside the apartment building.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the suspect discharged a firearm at police resulting in the injuries — police did not discharge their firearms during the interaction with the suspect.

A firearm was seized at the scene.

Adrian Neil Campbell is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.