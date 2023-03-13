Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend
Two London police officers were treated in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday.
According to LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre, one officer has been released and the other remains in hospital.
As CTV News previously reported, emergency responders were called to 621 Kipps Ln. around 5 a.m. on March 11 for an “unresponsive adult male.”
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds who was pronounced deceased shortly after.
The victim was identified as Joel Cameron, 41, of London.
Over about 12 hours, police negotiated with a barricaded man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, inside the apartment building.
Around 7:30 p.m., police say the suspect discharged a firearm at police resulting in the injuries — police did not discharge their firearms during the interaction with the suspect.
A firearm was seized at the scene.
Adrian Neil Campbell is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
'Cop City' protester Manuel Paez Teran had hands raised when killed: autopsy
An environmental activist who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Georgia law enforcement in January was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air at the time, the protester's family said Monday as they released results of an autopsy they commissioned.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: What you need to know
Over the last three days, the U.S. seized the two financial institutions after a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California. It was the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. How did we get here?
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
Kitchener
-
Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
-
Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Downtown Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Provincial government proposes legislation to protect remote workers during mass layoffs
The Ontario government says it is looking to tighten the rules around mass layoffs, specifically for remote workers who currently may not receive the same benefits as those who work in-office.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor updates proposed budget, tax levy increase up to 5.02 per cent
The City of Windsor has released an updated 2023 municipal budget which includes a proposed tax levy increase of 5.02 per cent following council’s review.
-
Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire
Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.
-
Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
Barrie
-
SIU charges OPP Orillia constable for shooting suspect during impaired driving investigation
The Special Investigations Unit has charged the OPP constable with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and assault using a weapon.
-
Barrie woman charged with impaired after crashing into Penetang Street home
A Barrie woman faces impaired driving charges after crashing through the front of a home in the early morning hours Sunday.
-
FedNor funding boosts businesses in Muskoka region
The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced funding to support four community initiatives in the Muskoka region.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man testifys in his own defence at 1998 Sudbury murder trial
The man on trial for the 1998 murder of Renee Sweeney is taking the stand Monday afternoon to testify in his own defence.
-
Careless disposal of smoking materials cause of North Bay weekend fire
The careless disposal of smoking materials caused a fire at a North Bay apartment over the weekend and the tenant has been charged with disabling the hardwired smoke alarm, officials say.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
-
Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor in west Ottawa
Ottawa police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Barrhaven nearly 16 months ago.
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
Toronto
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police ending overtime deployments on city transit system
Toronto police say they are ending extra patrols on city transit that were introduced in late January after several high-profile cases of violence in the system.
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court has started hearing the appeals of two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
Montreal
-
Montreal physician set to retire says none of her 800 patients has found a new family doctor
Dr. Genevieve Dechene announced her retirement two years ago, but the Montreal physician says the health-care system is failing her 800 patients since none of them has been able to find a new family doctor.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
-
Quebec hockey referee arrested for allegedly assaulting young player at end of match
A 42-year-old hockey referee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a young player at the end of a game in the Quebec City area.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
-
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
Amid scrutiny about her claims to Indigenous ancestry, the president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador apologized Monday for hurt she may have caused by invoking Mi'kmaq heritage.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin reaches next hurdle
City Hall's Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is slated to make its decision on the renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
New agreement to release Vital Statistics records on residential school deaths in Manitoba
A new agreement to release Manitoba records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will help the organization continue its research into Canada’s residential school system and the deaths of Indigenous children.
-
Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
Calgary
-
Calgary looks to sell 3 sites at discount to non-profits for affordable housing
The City of Calgary is looking to sell three of its properties for less than market value as part of the ongoing effort to create more affordable housing in the city.
-
Man with axe accused of stealing from 9-year-old in southern Alberta
RCMP in southern Alberta took one man into custody after it was alleged he stole food from a nine-year-old child while displaying an axe.
-
Alberta launching new campaign to lure skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic
The Alberta government has started a second campaign aimed at attracting skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
Edmonton
-
Power returns to Oliver, east Edmonton
A power outage that affected more than 6,500 customers in Oliver and parts of east Edmonton is over.
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
-
Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.
-
17-year-old novice driver fined $1K for speeding, parents' Mercedes-Benz impounded: Abbotsford police
An Abbotsford teenager is facing over $1,000 in fines after getting caught driving triple the speed limit early Monday.
-
Drake to start 'It's All a Blur' tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal
Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.