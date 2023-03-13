Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: What you need to know

Over the last three days, the U.S. seized the two financial institutions after a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California. It was the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. How did we get here?

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver