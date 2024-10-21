LONDON
London

    • Second life claimed following fatal Lambton county collision

    Share

    Lambton OPP have confirmed that a second person has died following a crash that took place last week.

    Emergency crews were called for a three-vehicle collision at Courtright Line and Mandaumin Road on the afternoon of Sunday, October 13.

    One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, and today police confirmed that a second driver has died in hospital.

    Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News