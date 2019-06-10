Featured
Second-degree murder trial hears about drug-related texts on victim's phone
Emmanuel Awai is seen in the undated photo. (Source: Facebook)
CTV London
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:29PM EDT
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of William Dwayne McDonald got a quick lesson in street lingo and drug culture on Monday.
London police Det. Glenn Bullick reviewed a number of text messages surrounding the homicide investigation.
Taken from the phone of murder victim Emmanuel Awai, one read, "Almost got sucked last night...I took an eight-band loss."
Bullick explained that means in a drug deal, Awai took an $8,000 loss.
The Crown has now wrapped up its case and the defence is not expected to call any witnesses.
Awai was shot to death in Dec. 2016 at a Connaught Avenue apartment.
McDonald has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder..