The jury at the second-degree murder trial of William Dwayne McDonald got a quick lesson in street lingo and drug culture on Monday.

London police Det. Glenn Bullick reviewed a number of text messages surrounding the homicide investigation.

Taken from the phone of murder victim Emmanuel Awai, one read, "Almost got sucked last night...I took an eight-band loss."

Bullick explained that means in a drug deal, Awai took an $8,000 loss.

The Crown has now wrapped up its case and the defence is not expected to call any witnesses.

Awai was shot to death in Dec. 2016 at a Connaught Avenue apartment.

McDonald has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder..