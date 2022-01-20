Second cold weather alert triggers opening of warming centres in London, Ont.

The Cold Weather Alert in less than a week has been issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The alert has been triggered by temperatures expected to feel like -20 degrees throughout the day Thursday and -24 overnight.

According to a release from the health unit, the alert will remain in effect until midday Friday when winds are expected to die down and the daytime high reaches -12 degrees.

“Our advice remains to limit any time you have to spend outdoors when Cold Weather Alerts are in effect, but that if it is necessary to spend time outdoors, that you dress for the conditions and cover exposed skin to prevent cold-related illness or injuries,” said David Pavletic, environmental health manager with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Cold Weather Alerts are issued when forecast temperatures are expected to drop to -15 or lower, or when Environment Canada advises that wind chill values are expected to be -20 or lower.

The City of London does offer warming centres with a full list of times and locations here.