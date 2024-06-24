LONDON
London

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

    CTV News file image (Source: OPP) CTV News file image (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos.

    Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    After speaking with one of the operators, officers suspected the driver had been drinking.

    A 25-year-old person from Kitchener has been hit with a three-day drivers licence suspension.

    No injuries were reported because of the collision.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News