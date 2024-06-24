Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

After speaking with one of the operators, officers suspected the driver had been drinking.

A 25-year-old person from Kitchener has been hit with a three-day drivers licence suspension.

No injuries were reported because of the collision.