Severe thunderstorm warning lifted

Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area this afternoon - it has since been lifted.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31.

Thursday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.