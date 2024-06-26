LONDON
    • Severe thunderstorm warning lifted

    This was the scene outside the CTV London station as a severe thunderstorm hit London, Ont. on Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. (Reta Ismail / CTV London) This was the scene outside the CTV London station as a severe thunderstorm hit London, Ont. on Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. (Reta Ismail / CTV London)
    Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area this afternoon - it has since been lifted.

     

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31.

    Thursday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.

    Monday: Sunny. High 24.

