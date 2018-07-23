

CTV London





An Internet romance scam has bilked a victim of $42,000, South Bruce OPP say.

A Brockton resident sent a series of payments to someone online, police say.

OPP are once again warning the public about this type of scam.

“The romance scam typically starts as an online relationship that quickly turns into a romance. Before long, the requests for money start….” police said in a release.

“Modern, tech-savvy scammers have the ability to create very convincing scams. They won't hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them."

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.