Saugeen Shores officer didn’t commit criminal offence: SIU
The province’s Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) has cleared a Saugeen Shores police officer of any wrongdoing in connection with the serious injuries suffered by two people after their car struck a tree last November.
The SIU were called to investigate the incident as the vehicle had been pursued by an officer moments before the collision.
On Nov. 2, 2023, the officer attempted to stop the driver of the car after he noticed the windshield was damaged, but stopped his pursuit when the driver sped off.
The SIU said the officer came upon the collision and aided the car’s occupants, as well as called for EMS.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, was diagnosed with a scalp laceration, pulmonary hemorrhage of the right lung, and a broken nose.
The driver’s side passenger, an 18-year-old female, suffered a fractured left femur.
You can read the full report by following this link.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
