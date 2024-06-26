Saugeen Shores looks to keep ice in year round

LONDON
    Saugeen Shores is looking to offset its operational deficit when it comes to its ice rink by providing year round ice surface access in a three-year pilot program.

    The program is expected to generate nearly $250,000 in revenue over its term, and could offset the current operating deficit of the complex, which is currently projected to be nearly $400,000 annually.

    The move was one that Mayor Luke Charbonneau said contributed to financially sustainable recreation.

    “We know that this will ensure that Saugeen Shores continues to be the best place for residents to live, and tourists to visit,” he said.

    Council will formally approve the project at its meeting on July 8.

