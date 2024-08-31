LONDON
    • Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day

    A naloxone kit is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Prince Edward Island Government) A naloxone kit is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Prince Edward Island Government)
    International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is marked on Aug. 31 each year.

    Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is taking the day to acknowledge all those whose lives have been affected by overdose.

    Reports from the Office of the Chief Coroner show that in 2023, there were 16 deaths in Huron Perth due to confirmed and probable opioid overdoses, up from 11 deaths in 2022.

    “These losses are not just community members; they were friends, family members, and loved ones,” said Michelle Carter, public health nurse.

    HPHA says some signs and symptoms of an overdose may include difficulty staying awake, blue or grey lips or nails, small pupils, cold and clammy hands, dizziness and confusion, choking, slow or no breathing, and unresponsiveness.

    If you witness an overdose, call 911 and stay with the person until help arrives. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose.

    Naloxone kits are available for free from HPPH and local pharmacies.

    Locations where you can get a naloxone kit can be found by following this link.

