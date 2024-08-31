Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is marked on Aug. 31 each year.
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is taking the day to acknowledge all those whose lives have been affected by overdose.
Reports from the Office of the Chief Coroner show that in 2023, there were 16 deaths in Huron Perth due to confirmed and probable opioid overdoses, up from 11 deaths in 2022.
“These losses are not just community members; they were friends, family members, and loved ones,” said Michelle Carter, public health nurse.
HPHA says some signs and symptoms of an overdose may include difficulty staying awake, blue or grey lips or nails, small pupils, cold and clammy hands, dizziness and confusion, choking, slow or no breathing, and unresponsiveness.
If you witness an overdose, call 911 and stay with the person until help arrives. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose.
Naloxone kits are available for free from HPPH and local pharmacies.
Locations where you can get a naloxone kit can be found by following this link.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Is it getting too expensive to raise a child in Canada?
If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.
3 days, 640,000 children, 1.3M doses. The plan to vaccinate Gaza's young against polio
The UN health agency and partners are launching a campaign starting Sunday to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children in Gaza against polio, an ambitious effort amid a devastating war that has destroyed the territory's healthcare system.
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Japan wants its hardworking citizens to try a 4-day workweek
Japan, a nation so hardworking its language has a term for literally working oneself to death, is trying to address a worrisome labor shortage by coaxing more people and companies to adopt four-day workweeks.
Anxious child or teen going back to school? Here's what mental health experts say
It's normal for kids and teens to get butterflies in their stomachs as the first day of school approaches, but those who struggle with chronic anxiety may need extra support, mental health experts say.
6 people hurt in a knife attack on a bus in Germany. No political or religious motive seen
Police arrested a 32-year-old woman after six people were hurt in a knife attack on a bus headed to a festival in western Germany. Authorities said Saturday that there was no evidence of a political or religious motive.
International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
New research looks to improve lives of Indigenous people with HIV
A Saskatchewan social work professor hopes new research can improve the lives of Indigenous people living with HIV in a province with the highest rate of infection.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.