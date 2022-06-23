Sarnia requesting stronger action against odour from waste transfer site

City officials in Sarnia, Ont. are requesting the Ministry of Environment take stronger action against Wessuc Inc.

The Brantford-based company purchased a wastewater treatment plant from the city in 2020 and has been storing sewage there.

Residents have been complaining about the smell since April and the city has tried to negotiate alternative options with the company.

“The odour is unacceptable to our residents. It is having a significant negative impact on people's quality of life and the community has lost its patience with the odour issues," reads the letter from the City of Sarnia to the ministry. "The city is appreciative of the [ministry’s] efforts to date in working on the issue. Unfortunately, the mitigation measures have not been successful, and the company has not provided a definitive solution to mitigate the odours.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Bradley told CTV News he was opposed to the plant operating close by, saying, “I don’t believe in the importation of waste. We should be taking care of our own waste in our own communities,” he said.