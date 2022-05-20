Sarnia Police Services Board announces new chief

The Sarnia Police Services Board has announced Derek Davis, current commander for the City of Burlington, will be taking over as chief of police.

In a news release, the board said Supt. Davis has demonstrated a “strong dedication” to community engagement and collaboration with leaders during his current role.

“I am grateful to the Sarnia Police Services Board for this incredible and exciting opportunity. I look forward to joining the Sarnia Police Service and its team of policing professionals in our pursuit of exemplary service to the people of Sarnia and Aamjiwnaang Community,” said Supt. Davis.

Davis’ career involves a wide range of experience including roles with the Criminal Investigations, Traffic, Guns and Gangs, Training Bureau, and Frontline Patrol units at rank levels spanning from constable to superintendent.

He has also held command responsibilities for specialized units including policy, planning and research, emergency management, analytics and decision support, crime analysis, communications, records, FOI, and program support.

Davis has two Business Administration diplomas from McMaster University in project management and risk management. He is also a certified Project Management Profession (PMP). Davis has a Graduate Diploma in public administration from Western University and is currently working on his Masters of Business Administration through the Australian Institute of Business.

Davis is also a graduate of the Police Leadership Program at the Rotman School of Management.

Officials say he is active on various community and policing committees and has been actively involved in MADD Canada, currently serving as the vice-chair of the MADD Canada National Board.

“The Sarnia Police Services Board would like to welcome Superintendent Derek Davis to his new role and wish him all the best as the Chief of Police for the City of Sarnia,” the board said.