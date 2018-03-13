

Police in Sarnia are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in relation to a fire investigation from January.

The fire occurred on January 16th around 7 a.m. and left a motor home destroyed and a house significantly damaged in the area of Indian Road and Exmouth Street.

Police have released four photos of two persons of interest in relation to the investigation. The two men were seen on surveillance footage from an area gas station.

Police are hoping the individual’s unique clothing might lead to the identification of one or both of them.

If anyone knows or can tell who these individuals are or has any information pertaining to the fire they are please asked to contact Detective Brian Halfpenny at 519-344-8861, extension 6213. You may also contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.