    • Sarnia police rule sudden death as non-suspicious

    Sarnia police are holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South for a sudden death investigation in Sarnia, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Sarnia police are holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South for a sudden death investigation in Sarnia, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    Sarnia police have ruled a sudden death investigation non-suspicious. 

    Police were holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South to assist the coroner's office until a cause of death was confirmed.

    According to one neighbour, a man in his 60s lived in the home.

    He said the man was a “nice guy who worked a lot, and always kept his place nice.”

