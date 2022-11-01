Sarnia police officer resigns over criminal charges

A Sarnia police officer has voluntarily resigned from his job after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to breach of trust.

The province's Special Investigations Unit laid criminal charges against Const. Christopher Noordam last year and he had been suspended from duty since Aug. 2021.

Noordam pleaded guilty in court last August and disciplinary hearings under the police services act began.

Sarnia police announced Tuesday that he handed in his resignation and no longer serves as an officer.