Sarnia police make arrest in Queen Street homicide

Less than two days after the body of a deceased man was discovered inside an apartment building, Sarnia police said an arrest has been made.

As previously reported by CTV News London, at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, Sarnia police were called to a two-storey walk-up apartment building located at 219 Queen St. where upon arrival, a deceased adult male was discovered inside.

Police said the identity of the deceased will not be disclosed until next of kin notifications have been completed.

Sarnia police began investigating the suspicious death, and later upgraded the investigation to a homicide.

On Friday, police announced that officers from the Operations Division made an arrest in connection to the death.

Police said the public can expect a continued police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or call Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 519-332-8477.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine