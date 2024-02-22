LONDON
London

    • Homicide investigation underway in Sarnia

    Police investigate a suspicious death at 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Police investigate a suspicious death at 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    Sarnia, Ont. police are investigating a suspicious death near the city’s core.

    Officers were guarding the scene out front of 219 Queen St., just north of Devine Street on Thursday morning.

    At approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the two-storey walk-up apartment building.

    Rebecca Beatty, who lives nearby, saw them arrive. She said heavily armed officers approached a second-floor unit.

    “Cops showed up at the front. They knocked on the door. Then they battering rammed it,” she said.

    Moments later, witnesses allege seeing a man jump out of a second-storey window and run away.

    A security camera video obtained by CTV News London shows a man moving quickly and then hoping a fence. Seconds later, two police officers appear, with one officer eventually giving chase in the same direction the man fled.

    First responders remove a body from 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: Submitted)Meanwhile, inside the unit, officers located the body of a deceased man. The discovery has sparked an investigation into his death.

    While saddened by the loss of life, neighbours are not shocked by the news.

    “Can I say this is surprising? No, it is not,” said Beatty.

    Resident Carolyn Jadeski said serious and petty crimes have changed the area.

    “It is very concerning because generally, it is a very nice neighbourhood,” she said. “But, there is a handful of people that make it concerning.”

    “It is scary. It’s really close to home. We have a lot of kids in the neighbourhood,” Beatty added.

    Police said no arrests have been made, and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

    Officers are asking anyone with security cameras in the area to contact them, including those who may have noticed vehicle or pedestrian traffic nearby. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News