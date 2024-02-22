Homicide investigation underway in Sarnia

Sarnia, Ont. police are investigating a suspicious death near the city’s core.

Officers were guarding the scene out front of 219 Queen St., just north of Devine Street on Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the two-storey walk-up apartment building.

Rebecca Beatty, who lives nearby, saw them arrive. She said heavily armed officers approached a second-floor unit.

“Cops showed up at the front. They knocked on the door. Then they battering rammed it,” she said.

Moments later, witnesses allege seeing a man jump out of a second-storey window and run away.

A security camera video obtained by CTV News London shows a man moving quickly and then hoping a fence. Seconds later, two police officers appear, with one officer eventually giving chase in the same direction the man fled.

First responders remove a body from 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: Submitted)Meanwhile, inside the unit, officers located the body of a deceased man. The discovery has sparked an investigation into his death.

While saddened by the loss of life, neighbours are not shocked by the news.

“Can I say this is surprising? No, it is not,” said Beatty.

Resident Carolyn Jadeski said serious and petty crimes have changed the area.

“It is very concerning because generally, it is a very nice neighbourhood,” she said. “But, there is a handful of people that make it concerning.”

“It is scary. It’s really close to home. We have a lot of kids in the neighbourhood,” Beatty added.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

Officers are asking anyone with security cameras in the area to contact them, including those who may have noticed vehicle or pedestrian traffic nearby.