Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion

The Sarnia Police Service responded to a home invasion in the 300 block of Exmouth Street around 3:15 a.m. April 10.

According to police, a man approached the patio of the victim’s home, smashed the glass door and entered.

Police said the victim confronted the intruder and was violently attacked. The 46-year-old male victim suffered a large laceration to his head, along with cuts and scrapes to his hands and knees. He was treated at hospital and later released.

Police said nothing was taken from the victim’s residence during this unprovoked attack.

Sarnia police released multiple photos of the suspect during their investigation and receive tips from the community.

As a result, police were able to identify and locate a 27-year-old male suspect.

At the time of this offence, the suspect was out on bail for multiple offences including violence and failure to comply with court imposed conditions, according to police.

The Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

The suspect has been held for bail.