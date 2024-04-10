Violent home invasion in Sarnia, suspect on the loose

Sarnia police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a violent in the city on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of Exmouth Street near Christina Street.

According to police, a man approached the patio of the victim’s home, smashed the glass door and entered.

The victim woke up from all the commotion and was then confronted by the suspect.

During a struggle between the two people, police said the victim was kicked, kneed and punched. At one point the suspect smashed a television over the victim’s head then fled the home.

The 46-year-old victim suffered a large laceration to his head, along with cuts and scrapes to his hands and knees. He was treated at hospital and later released.

Sarnia police are looking for the person seen in these security images after a violent home invasion. April 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)Police said the male attacker appeared to be tall and has an athletic build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey hoodie-style sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes. He was also was wearing a distinct array of rings on his right hand — three large rings spread across three fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police at (519) 344-8861 x6164. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimes Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477) or online.