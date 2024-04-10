Violent home invasion in Sarnia, suspect on the loose
Sarnia police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a violent in the city on Wednesday morning.
Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of Exmouth Street near Christina Street.
According to police, a man approached the patio of the victim’s home, smashed the glass door and entered.
The victim woke up from all the commotion and was then confronted by the suspect.
During a struggle between the two people, police said the victim was kicked, kneed and punched. At one point the suspect smashed a television over the victim’s head then fled the home.
The 46-year-old victim suffered a large laceration to his head, along with cuts and scrapes to his hands and knees. He was treated at hospital and later released.
Sarnia police are looking for the person seen in these security images after a violent home invasion. April 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)Police said the male attacker appeared to be tall and has an athletic build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey hoodie-style sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes. He was also was wearing a distinct array of rings on his right hand — three large rings spread across three fingers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police at (519) 344-8861 x6164. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimes Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477) or online.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Key questions Trudeau could face at the foreign interference inquiry
When the prime minister testifies at the public inquiry into foreign interference Wednesday he will face meticulous questioning from a room full of lawyers intent on getting to the bottom of what Justin Trudeau knew about China's meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
These symptoms could mean you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil fraud case
Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump's real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York's attorney general.
Only child? Four ways to prepare as a caregiver for aging parents
Here are four ways only children can prepare to cope with the challenge of caring for aging parents.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
