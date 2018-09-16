Featured
Sarnia police investigating after pedestrian killed
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Sarnia police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
It happened Saturday at the intersection of Christina and Maxwell streets around 11:15 a.m.
The 31-year-old man was eventually transported to LHSC in London but succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861 ext 6167.