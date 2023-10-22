Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
SPS conducted an investigation, but said they found no other evidence of gunshots.
The area was closed to the public for several hours Sunday morning, but has reopened.
An SPS drone was deployed and used to conduct a visual search from the air, allowing officers to search areas they could not access on foot.
.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.
Windsor
-
No injuries after morning Tecumseh vehicle fire
Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were kept busy Sunday morning after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire.
-
Rallies for and against school board sex-ed policies return to Windsor’s riverfront
A rally and counter-protest were simultaneously hosted at Windsor’s riverfront Saturday over sexual education and LGBTQ2S+ polices at local schools.
-
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
Barrie
-
Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed through fence
One person is in hospital after a severe collision in Tottenham, Ont.
-
Hundreds march in pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Barrie
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to downtown Barrie for the second weekend in a row to call for an end to violence and conflict in Israel.
-
charges laid after stabbing at Barrie, Ont. apartment complex
A heavy police presence was seen lining the streets of a Barrie neighbourhood Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
CTV News Ottawa wins two local RTDNA Canada awards for coverage of Freedom Convoy, derecho
CTV News Ottawa has won two prestigious journalism awards for coverage of major news stories in 2022. The awards are among eight national news and six local news awards from RTDNA Canada that recognized CTV News.
Toronto
-
Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton
Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.
-
Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan Am skateboarding gold
Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal
Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec on Sunday.
-
Coroner's inquest begins Monday into 2019 killing of Montreal woman and her two sons
Public hearings into a 2019 triple homicide that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough begin Monday at the Joliette justice service point.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Police investigate shooting in Halifax that left 2 injured
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
The $10,000 reward offered to help bring Marcus McKay home
A new billboard near Mallard, Manitoba is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 23-year-old missing persons cold case, part of a province-wide campaign aimed at helping to bring lost loved ones home.
-
Carman man grows Manitoba's largest pumpkin
A Carman man is being celebrated for his gargantuan gourd.
-
'I think he would be really thrilled': Book drive seeks work by Indigenous authors for Manitoba prisons
A new book drive is looking to bring more work by Indigenous authors into Manitoba prisons.
Calgary
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Edmonton
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.