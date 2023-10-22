Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park

An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.

SPS conducted an investigation, but said they found no other evidence of gunshots.

The area was closed to the public for several hours Sunday morning, but has reopened.

An SPS drone was deployed and used to conduct a visual search from the air, allowing officers to search areas they could not access on foot.

