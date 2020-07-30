LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police made another arrest Thursday in connection with a violent robbery at a residence that left a man with stab wounds.

Police say on June 14 around 10 p.m., a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were at home in the 100 block of Essex Street.

They say the man answered the door and allowed two people that he knew, into the residence.

Once the pair entered the residence they began to assault the man, according to police.

The woman came to see what was going on, at which point one of the suspects allegedly pointed a large knife at her and told her to stay away, police say.

During the struggle, police say the male resident was stabbed several times.

The two suspects left the residence after taking property from the home, police say.

On July 13, members of the Sarnia police attended the OPP detachment in Petrolia to arrest a 31-year-old, who had been earlier arrested by the ROPE Squad on an outstanding warrant.

He faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, and one count of failing to comply with probation. He remains in custody.

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Sarnia Police located a 35-year-old suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Devine Street. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of failing to comply with probation, one count of robbery with violence, uttering threats, and assault with a weapon.

He is being held for a bail hearing.