Sarnia, Ont. police seize illegal firearms during raid

A 39-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man is facing numerous weapons charges after police discovered some illegal firearms.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sarnia police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Talfourd Street.

Officers located a sawed off, 12-gauge shotgun, a CO2 pistol converted to fire live .22 caliber rounds and a significant amount of ammunition.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.