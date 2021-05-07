SARNIA, ONT. -- Sarnia police say a male driver is dead after a stolen vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on London Line Friday morning.

Police tell CTV News officers responded to the crash around 5 a.m., just west of Blackwell Sideroad.

Hours later, a banged up Jeep remained in a parking lot where it ended up on the north side of the road, as police continued to investigate.

Police say the vehicle jumped a curb, then hit a light post before coming to rest.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Sarnia police Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said investigators are looking into a number of factors that may have played a role in the crash.

“Well obviously they would look at if any other vehicles were involved, and at this time it does not appear so. They’ll also look into speed. And they’ll also look into the state that the driver was in. So we will be awaiting post mortem results to determine if the individual had anything on board as well.”

The roadway was expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m.