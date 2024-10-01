Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun.
Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
According to police, two men got in a fight when the victim questioned the accused about him allegedly stealing jewellery and a gold bar.
Police said the accused then shot the victim several times in the face and neck with a pellet gun. The man also had a second handgun at the time of the offence but police said they don't know if it was real or a second pellet gun.
The gun used was a Glock style that would appear real unless inspected closer.
The man fled the scene after fighting with other people in the building who were able to get one of the guns away from the man.
Despite containing the area and using police dogs, police were not able to locate the suspect.
Kevin Racette, 34 is wanted for several offences
- Armed Robbery
- Imitation Firearm - Use While Committing an Offence
- Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Assault with a Weapon (2 counts)
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Pointing a Firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Failure to Comply with a Release Order
- Discharge Firearm with Intent
- Discharge Air Gun or Pistol with Intent
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
Police are asking the public not to approach Racette or to try and apprehend him. If he's sighted, call 911 immediately.
Weapon seized as part of an investigation by Sarnia police on Sept. 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
DEVELOPING Israel calls for evacuations in Lebanon as Hezbollah denies ground incursion began
The Israeli military on Tuesday warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing the start of ground operations against Hezbollah. The militant group denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
Joly takes shots at Conservative rhetoric during UN speech
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
Sony's PlayStation Network suffers hourslong outage, irking videogamers
Sony's PlayStation Network went down for hours on Tuesday, frustrating gamers around the world who complained they weren't able to sign in to their accounts.
School bus catches fire outside Bangkok and more than 20 are feared dead, officials say
A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with more than 20 of those on board feared dead, officials and rescuers said.
Walz and Vance will meet in their first and possibly only U.S. vice-presidential debate
Tim Walz and JD Vance will meet for their first and possibly only vice-presidential debate Tuesday, in what could be the last debate for both campaigns to argue their case before the U.S. election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.