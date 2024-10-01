Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect

Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.

According to police, two men got in a fight when the victim questioned the accused about him allegedly stealing jewellery and a gold bar.

Police said the accused then shot the victim several times in the face and neck with a pellet gun. The man also had a second handgun at the time of the offence but police said they don't know if it was real or a second pellet gun.

The gun used was a Glock style that would appear real unless inspected closer.

The man fled the scene after fighting with other people in the building who were able to get one of the guns away from the man.

Despite containing the area and using police dogs, police were not able to locate the suspect.

Kevin Racette, 34 is wanted for several offences

Armed Robbery

Imitation Firearm - Use While Committing an Offence

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Assault with a Weapon (2 counts)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Pointing a Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Discharge Air Gun or Pistol with Intent

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Police are asking the public not to approach Racette or to try and apprehend him. If he's sighted, call 911 immediately.

Weapon seized as part of an investigation by Sarnia police on Sept. 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)