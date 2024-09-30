'With change comes truth': TVDSB hosts Truth and Reconciliation day of learning

Students from three elementary schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) were taking part in a day of learning on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“I feel like it's important for people to know what happened a long time ago,” says Carson White,11, a student at Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont. Carson White, (left) and his sister Alli White are half-Indigenous. They were taking part in the Thames Valley District School Board event on Truth and Reconciliation Day in London Ont. on Sept. 30, 2024 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London).

“If they don't know, they will just assume that nothing has happened and there's nothing to remember on Orange Shirt day.”

White’s school along with Prince Charles Public School, and June Rose Public School from St. Thomas, Ont. were at the Western Fair Agriplex Monday to take part in workshops, and programming by Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western University.

“I think the education aspect of it is very important teaching people about, the reconciliation aspect of today and going forward how things can change and how with change comes truth,” says Alli White, Carson’s older sister who is an Indigenous leader at Montcalm Secondary School.

“I think these education days are an awesome opportunity for students across the board to get more of an aspect of indigenous topics and from indigenous voices”. Eagle Flight Singers and Jingle Dress Dancers perform on stage for students on Truth and Reconciliation Day in London, Ont. on Sept. 30, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

The Eagle Flight Singers band and Jingle Dress Dancers performed on stage. The day also included speakers like London Mayor Josh Morgan, and Chief Todd Cornelius of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. JUNO award winning singer William Prince performed on stage for the students.

“I'm always honored to be a part of this and it is extra special today when it feels like it's for my community, for my people for all First Nations people,” says Prince, a singer and songwriter who is a direct descendant of Chief Peguis of Peguis First Nation in Manitoba. JUNO award winning singer William Prince performs for students on Truth and Reconciliation Day in London, Ont. on Sept. 30, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“A lot of our families know the stories, now it's up to the viewer to do their due diligence and to come to an understanding so that this isn't just a once-a-year kind of acknowledgment, but it's a daily practice.”

Prince has his father went to Day School, and many of his relatives including his uncle attended Residential Schools.

TVDSB felt it was important to host this day of education, and honour residential school survivors and remember those who did not make it home. The TVDSB Indigenous Education Portfolio developed age-appropriate resources and lesson plans.

“I think it’s important not just to educate them, but also to, to bring our spirits together,” says Gina McGahey, the event’s organizer.

“No one really knows that there's a Mt. Elgin residential school in their backyard. Just so close by that has been operating, had operated for hundreds of years. It's interesting when you hear them and they didn't know that, then the education can begin and to begin the healing process for our people and for others as well.”