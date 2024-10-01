Vehicle stolen from Chatham involved in crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames
Charges have been laid after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 24, police were sent to Townline Road in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation after a crash.
According to police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police were able to catch up and make an arrest not far from the original scene.
The vehicle involved had previously been reported stolen out of Chatham.
A 37 year old from Oneida Natin of the Thames First Nation has been charged with dangerous operation, failure or refusal to comply with demand and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.
