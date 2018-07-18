

A man is dead following a rollover crash near Sarnia Tuesday.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. on Kimball Road, north of LaSalle Line.

Police believe the vehicle left the roadway on Kimball, entered a ditch, rolled several times and struck a tree.

David Meeker, 62, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police would like to talk to any witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.