Sarnia fire crews stop car fire from spreading

Sarnia fire crews work to stop a vehicle fire before it spreads to nearby homes. June 7, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Fire Rescue) Sarnia fire crews work to stop a vehicle fire before it spreads to nearby homes. June 7, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Fire Rescue)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver