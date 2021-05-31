ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Sarnia Council voted 6-2 today to in favour of renaming the Sarnia Arena after the late Pat Stapleton.

"That was gratifying, everybody that said they were going to come through, came through" says Brian Keelan, the organizer of the petition to get the name changed.

Council has not yet decided on an official name, but Keelan hopes it will be named "Pat Stapleton Arena."

Sarnia Native and former NHL'er Tony McKegney tells CTV News he will offer to pay the costs for the rebranding of the arena.

Keelan hopes the inside of the arena will have graphics and technology turning the walls of the rink into a giant storyboard.