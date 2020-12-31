LONDON, ONT. -- It's a scene right out of the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

The Vanleeuwen home at 220 Songbird Lane in Ilderton, Ont. was lit up for the holidays with thousands of lights.

Homeowner Jeff Vanleeuwen says setting up is a process that takes about four weeks.

The family has been collecting donations for Childcan and the local food bank.

Thursday they were able to present a cheque forjust over $25,000 to the Ontario charity that helps families with children battling cancer.

"We initially had a goal of $3,000 to raise for ChildCan, we eclipsed that by a lot," said Vanleeuwen.

The Christmas enthusiast says it's all worth the work and effort just to see the reaction on the children's faces and being able to collect money for a great cause.

"It really makes you feel good to see the community come together and support our programing in such a big way," said Childcan Family Support Lead Renee Simmons.

Simmons was on hand to accept the big cheque.

The Vanleeuwen's also collected close to 7,000 pounds of food donations for the Ailsa Craig & Area Foodbank.

- With files from CTV's Jim Knight