LONDON, ONT -- The “Here Comes Santa” event is taking place this Saturday in the Lowe’s parking lot in Hyde Park.

Residents will be able to drive-by and enjoy live music, Christmas decorations, reindeer and see the famous duo of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m and goes to 3:30 p.m. at 1335 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. More details are available here.

Families are encouraged to bring along food and toy donations to help other families facing unprecedented needs this holiday season.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations from vehicles to maintain social distance protocols.

The Hyde Park and District Lions Club and the Hyde Park Business Improvement Association (BIA) have teamed up for this year's event - which combines the usual parade and breakfast with Santa.