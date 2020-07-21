LONDON, ONT. -- Support is pouring in for a Woodstock, Ont. couple who shared what happened when they contacted a Brantford, Ont. company about wedding videography and were turned down – because they’re both women.

Kelly Roberts and Mallory Arthur, both 26, were planning their wedding for Oct. 2021 when they contacted Caramount Pictures about videography over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon they received an email from Cara Hamstra saying, “I say this with much care, because I know that your union is incredibly important to you, but we do not film homosexual weddings.”

so yeah, any videography suggestions in the Woodstock/London/Brantford area? �� this is the second time this has happened... Posted by Kelly Mary on Monday, July 20, 2020

Roberts’ post on Facebook about the reply has prompted thousands of comments and shares, and reaction from celebrities and local wedding organizations.

Hi guys, Rebecca here... I am proud to be the founder and owner of London Wedding Professionals (@... Posted by London Wedding Professionals on Monday, July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Caramount Pictures has removed their social media presence after a flood of angry reviews and comments.

CTV News reached out to Hamstra via email and by phone with no response. The phone number for the business has been disconnected and the email address appears to have been shut down.

Attempts to reach her through the company’s social media pages have also been unsuccessful.

And this isn’t the first time the couple have been turned down while seeking wedding services.

Earlier this year they met with a London officiant whose name they did not wish to disclose. When they met with him for coffee and he saw they were a same sex couple, they say he declined to do their wedding.

Same sex marriage has been legal in Canada for 15 years, and discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The couple says they have since had an overwhelming amount of support, including recommendations for LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses.

They add that they have now found a videographer for their big day, and say they wish they could invite all of their supporters to celebrate with them.

They are, however, planning a public list of supportive businesses in Woodstock and the surrounding areas.

CTV News will be speaking with Roberts and Arthur on Wednesday about their reaction to being turned away and the outpouring of support from the community.

The full story will air Wednesday on CTV News at 6.