LONDON, ONT. -- The 7th Annual Ally Blood Donor Day was held Friday.

Although there has been progress, there are still many rules including time periods for men who have sex with men.

"We still have a long way to go, and so we’re working with them to provide events like allied donor day to keep that conversation on top of mind," said Andrew Rosser, Pride London president.

Seven years ago, men who had sex with men were forbidden from donating blood, but there has been progress since then.

As of Friday, regulations defer only those who have had sex within three months.

Rosser said it takes time, and Pride London is working with Canadian Blood Services.

Allies of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to donate on behalf of someone who has been deferred.

"I thought it was really nice. I thought that’s something that they’re giving - they’re giving the time, giving part of them, to help someone else, and I thought that was really sweet. And I wanted to do that as well," said donor Maria Rodriguez.

Canadian Blood Services is also conducting 15 research projects which have been funded by Health Canada in hopes of providing alternate screening methods for men who have had sex with other men.

"There’s one research project that’s presently focused on our plasma program, and how we’re able to allow males who have sex with males the opportunity to donate plasma," said Jamie Reichmann of the Canadian Blood Services.

"Instead of a time-based deferral, that we look at behavioural based. So, people are screened for their actual activities rather than a time frame," said Rosser, adding an ally can donate on behalf of a deffered person at any time and is not tied into the specific blood drive day.