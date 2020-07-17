LONDON, ONT -- The Pride Flag will fly across Elgin County communities next week as Pride Week gets set to begin Monday.

The Elgin County Warden Dave Mennill made a proclamation at this week’s virtual council meeting and announced that the flag will be raise on July 22.

There will be five Pride Flag raising ceremonies across the county that day, including:

9:00 am – Aylmer, 46 Talbot St., W

10:00 am – St. Thomas, 545 Talbot St.

10:30 am – Elgin Children's Aid – 410 Sunset Dr

11:00 am – Elgin Heritage Centre – 460 Sunset Dr.

1:00 pm – West Elgin Community Health Centre – West Lorne, 153 Main St.

Each community is proclaiming the week of July 20 to 26 as Pride Week.

St. Thomas is also proclaiming that week Pride Week and will be lighting up Jumbo in rainbow colours.