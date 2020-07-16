LONDON, ONT. -- London police will be raising the new progress Pride flag at the headquarters on Dundas Street on Friday morning, despite being told to refrain from doing so.

For the first time in many years, officers have been told not to participate in this year’s Pride London Festival which got underway Thursday and will be virtual due to COVID-19.

The move to exclude police comes after organizers issued a statement saying that they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Deputy Chief Stu Betts says they are raising the flag to support members of the service who are also part of the LGBTQ community in London.

“Our members feel supported by our administration of this organization and we are continuing to support them by raising this flag,” says Betts. “We want them to know that we support you and that we're here for you.”

The Pride London Festival runs until July 26t.