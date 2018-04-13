

London police say their officers won’t be wearing uniforms in this year’s Pride parade.

The decision comes after a Pride official said members were concerned about many officers in uniform attending.

“After several conversations and a community input session earlier this year, our members expressed concerns about the large presence of police in uniform participating in the annual London Pride Parade,” said Andrew Rosser, Pride London Festival president.

Police Chief John Pare said his force wants to make the parade more inclusive and remove any barrier for people to participate.

“The London Police Service respects the request for our members to continue to participate in the London Pride Parade but not in uniform,” Pare said.

“Many of our members love being part of the parade and I will encourage them to be there to support LGBT2Q+ communities on July 29th.”

There won't be police vehicles in the parade either.