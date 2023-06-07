Russian political refugees seek new start in Ontario
Roman and Danil Korenkov have been on the run from their native Russia since 2021, after protesting against President Vladimir Putin’s government in Red Square.
“They are genuine political refugees that have been kicked out, well not kicked out of their country. In fact, they were forbidden to leave Russia, but they have left, and if they return, they face 15 years minimum in prison,” explained their Canadian supporter, David Sparrow.
Sparrow, who is the pastor at Hanover Missionary Church, was contacted by the twin brothers through a private refugee sponsorship website. He was the only person to respond to their cries for help from their refugee camp in Germany.
“They contacted 300 people, and out of the 300, we were the only ones to respond,” said Sparrow.
The stigma from their homeland followed the Korenkovs through refugee stops in Poland, Switzerland, and now, Germany. Sparrow said he speaks to the twin brothers on a daily basis, and said they are desperate for a democratic nation to call home.
“They are looking for somewhere new to start life again. They are 22 years old, and I felt very sympathetic and empathetic for them, because, while we give a lot of attention to other people that are suffering at the hands of the Russians, here are some Russians suffering at the hands of their own people. They have nowhere to go,” he said.
Sparrow said the church can’t sponsor the brothers’ move to Canada alone right now. But, he’s already found leads on housing, and possible financial support from locals and members of his congregation.
“I’m hoping we can find at least five people willing to sponsor them. And form a committee that will go forward in opening a pathway for them to come to Canada,” said Sparrow.
Sparrow said Roman and Danil will be sent back to a refugee camp in Poland shortly as they try and find a permanent place to call home, where citizens are allowed to voice dissent against their government, without being thrown in jail.
You can learn more by contacting Sparrow at david@sparrownest.com or 1-705-770-7897.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire smoke from Canada disrupts New York, Philadelphia flights
Some flights into the New York City area on Wednesday were delayed and some briefly halted because of reduced visibility from wildfire smoke from Canada.
Trudeau shows no interest in compromising with Meta, Google over online news bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal bill that would make them pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
opinion | Eight takeaways from Prince Harry's seven hours on the witness stand
It's been a busy, tumultuous few days for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as he took his place on the witness stand in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Here are royal commentator Afua Hagan's top takeaways from his two-day grilling.
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
Have rising home prices driven you to leave Canada? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada's latest decision to raise its key interest rate comes at a time when many are struggling to afford their homes. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people in Canada who are going to great lengths to find affordable housing.
Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.
Feds looking at options for a national disaster response agency as wildfires rage
The federal government is studying options for creating a new national disaster response agency.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six Region of Waterloo councillors announce support for amalgamation
One unified city – that’s what six Region of Waterloo councillors say they want when it comes to the future of the region’s municipal governance.
-
Air quality expected to reach 'high risk' level in Waterloo region today
High levels of air pollution have developed in Waterloo region and Wellington County as smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Quebec and northeastern Ontario continue to blow into the region, Environment Canada says.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meeting
The plan to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
Windsor
-
Body of missing teen found by Windsor police
According to Windsor police, Gabrielle Vinall's body was found and identified in the Fighting Island area.
-
Delays reported at Ambassador Bridge and Huron Church Road
The Ambassador Bridge Company is reporting longer than usual delays for commercial traffic heading into the United States from Windsor.
-
Windsor police investigate collision involving motorcycle and pedestrian
Windsor police are looking for witnesses to a serious collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon that sent a 62-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening conditions.
Barrie
-
Multiple 1,000lb pieces of construction equipment stolen from Barrie site
Police in Barrie are investigating after construction equipment was allegedly stolen from an active site in the city's south end.
-
Man charged in 'hate-related' stabbing in Bradford: Police
South Simcoe police have one suspect in custody involved in what they call a "hate-related" stabbing in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Local artistic duo create new mural in Barrie's downtown
Another touch of beauty and inspiration has been added to Barrie's downtown through the local duo Clandestinos Art.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire west of Sudbury prompts evacuation order, total active fires in northern Ont. grows to 54
A northern Ontario forest fire that started west of Sudbury on Sunday morning has grown to more than 1,000 hectares and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the immediate area as the number of active fires in the region grows.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
‘Incompetent’ northern Ont. doctor loses his license to practise medicine
A northern Ontario doctor has been stripped of his medical licence for conduct described as “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.”
Ottawa
-
Special Air Quality Statement
Special Air Quality Statement | Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third day
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 8;30 a.m.
-
Plug-in air purifier blamed for row house fire in Craig Henry area
The Ottawa Fire Service says a plug-in air purifier is to blame for a fire on Craig Henry Drive Tuesday.
-
Evacuation order extended 48 hours as Centennial Lake fire continues to burn
An evacuation order at Centennial Lake, 150 km west of Ottawa, has been extended for another 48 hours as crews continue to battle the wildfire.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality reaches 'high risk' level due to Ontario, Quebec wildfire smoke
The air quality in Toronto has become so polluted due to forest fires in Quebec and Ontario that strenuous outdoor activities could leave you coughing and with an itchy throat.
-
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead following fire in Toronto's west end
One person is dead following a smoky fire at a commercial building in Toronto’s west end, says Toronto fire.
Montreal
-
Over 20 municipalities take Quebec to court over French-language law
The coalition of 23 Quebec municipalities are challenging the French-language law (Bill 96) on the following points: contracts and communication, the obligation to adopt resolution to maintain bilingual status, illegal searches and seizures, government grants and the obligation to discipline employees.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man arrested, facing murder charge in the killing of Claudia Iacono
Police have made an arrest in the killing of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
-
Pedestrian 'severely injured' after being struck by vehicle in Cote-des-Neiges
Emergency services are on the scene in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighborhood where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and is in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Shelburne volunteer fire chief says wildfire efforts have 'been a fight'
The chief of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department says the blaze near Barrington Lake, which is now classified as “held,” is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
-
IN PHOTOS: Damage, destruction left behind by Halifax-area wildfire
Halifax media outlets were given a tour of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the Tantallon wildfire Tuesday afternoon and saw firsthand the damage and destruction left behind.
-
Irving Oil weighing its options, including the possible sale of its assets
Irving Oil says it’s undertaking a “strategic review” with an eye to its future. In a release Wednesday, the company says it’s looking at a number of options, including the sale of its assets.
Winnipeg
-
Crash with stolen vehicle sends two Winnipeg officers to hospital
A section of Main Street is closed on Wednesday morning following a car crash in the area.
-
Rossbrook House workers receive Order of Canada
Two women who spent four decades helping youth in Winnipeg have received Canada’s highest civilian honour.
-
Downtown Winnipeg building could become new hotel
Big changes could be coming to a large, empty building on Broadway in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Smith to unveil new-look Alberta cabinet Friday after 6 ministers lose seats
Re-elected Premier Danielle Smith will announce her new cabinet and take questions from reporters on Friday, nearly two weeks after winning Alberta's election.
-
Bail hearing to continue for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women
A bail hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary will continue later this month.
Edmonton
-
Smith to unveil new-look Alberta cabinet Friday after 6 ministers lose seats
Re-elected Premier Danielle Smith will announce her new cabinet and take questions from reporters on Friday, nearly two weeks after winning Alberta's election.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian seriously injured: Edmonton police
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Edmonton Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Health minister to give update on Surrey hospital crisis
Health minister Adrian Dix is scheduled to make an announcement about health care in Surrey Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver bans BBQs in parks, on beaches due to fire danger
Barbecues are being banned on all of Vancouver's beaches and in all city parks due to the extreme risk of wildfires.
-
Cold records set in 2 B.C. regions as temperatures rise across the South Coast
As the weather heats up across B.C.’s Lower Mainland this week, other areas of the province are setting records for cool temperatures.