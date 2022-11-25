Rural internet subsidy program nearing goal
For the better part of seven years, crews have been plowing internet cables into rural side roads that it would not have been possible to reach without government subsidies.
“For the entirety of southwestern Ontario, in another three to five years, it’s gone from 26 per cent have-nots, to zero households. It’ll actually never reach zero, but it’ll be darn close,” said former Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh deputy mayor, Roger Watt, and Huron County’s representative on the SWIFT board.
Huron-Bruce MPP, Lisa Thompson was in the community of Gorrie, Ont. on Friday to announce the latest investment by the South Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Group, to bring high-speed internet to an additional 1,570 rural homes — even though Thompson herself is without broadband internet, where she lives near Teeswater, Ont.
“It’s true. We have a goal provincially to have everyone connected by 2025, and when I see communities like Marnoch getting connected, that really demonstrates how, when all levels of government work together, every side road will get connected,” she said.
SWIFT has pulled together over $270 million in funding to connect 63,000 rural homes and businesses in southwestern Ontario to high-speed internet. It is a game changer for communities like Gorrie that are trying to lure locals who left for the city, back to the country, to work from home.
“Family can be close to where they were raised, and work from there and maybe only have to go into work once in a while, so it’s huge,” said the Reeve of Howick Township, Doug Harding.
“We never want to disenfranchise anyone because of where they choose to live,” said Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil.
For businesses that already exist in places like Gorrie, the arrival of high-speed internet could be the difference between success and failure.
“When we had slow internet, we had multiple problems. Our business is gearing towards more internet-based, from customers to purchasing,” explained Norm Watson, co-owner of Watson’s Home Hardware, where today’s internet announcement was made.
Although internet providers have paid for half of the $15 million in SWIFT projects in Huron County, bringing internet to the unserved areas of all of southwestern Ontario has not been cheap.
“Over the course of the SWIFT project, it’s worked out to be about $63,000 per kilometre. It’s not cheap,” said Watt.
SWIFT ends its mandate next year, but further government investments will help bring internet “to the last mile” of rural southwestern Ontario, or really close, added Watt.
To learn more about SWIFT, you can visit their website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning. The airline says there were no injuries reported.
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
Trump hosted Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago estate during visit with Kanye West, a week after announcing 2024 run
Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to associate with figures who have well-publicized antisemitic views as he embarks on another White House run.
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning. The airline says there were no injuries reported.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19 hospitalizations drop
The number of patients in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level in two months.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in person
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
Windsor
-
Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy tells friend he’s going to take a train to U.S.
Essex County OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.
-
Employee charged with fraud for 'heavily discounting items' at Windsor business: WPS
Windsor police say a 61-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly manipulated discounts on over 1,800 items at a local business.
-
Ontario giving Windsor union $550,000 to fund 'good evil'
The Ministry of Labour is providing money to support two worker adjustment centres in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Ont. man accused of murder and dismemberment argues to be released from custody
The Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murdering and dismembering a father of four was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.
-
First ski resort officially opens slopes for the season
One ski resort is celebrating starting the season on the slopes despite the rainy weather.
-
Driver accused of being impaired almost 4x limit with child sleeping in backseat: OPP
Police arrested a driver accused of being impaired by nearly four times the legal limit with a small child in the vehicle in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
Two face weapons charges after trying to avoid police
Two men from northern Ontario, are facing multiple weapon charges after attempting to avoid a R.I.D.E. check in the Municipality of Huron Shores on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
Driver accused of being impaired almost 4x limit with child sleeping in backseat: OPP
Police arrested a driver accused of being impaired by nearly four times the legal limit with a small child in the vehicle in Caledon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’
Ottawa's French Catholic school board is implementing a "new gender-neutral, inclusive" dress code for students, six months after students at one high school expressed outrage about teachers and staff conducting a dress code "blitz."
Toronto
-
Police shoot two men suspected in string of Markham home invasions, killing one
Police have shot two men suspected in a string of Markham, Ont. home invasions Friday morning, killing one.
-
Hillary Clinton runs into Estonian president while shopping at Toronto bookstore
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. presidential nominee, was spotted crossing paths with the president of Estonia while shopping at a Toronto bookstore this week.
-
Ontario man warns people to check bank statements after error nearly costs him $10K
An Ontario man who lost more than $10,000 after a cheque he wrote was cashed twice said he was pushed to the 'end of his rope' trying to fight TD Bank to get the money back.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary students in Manitoba hospitalized after ingesting cannabis gummies: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after three students, ranging in age from five to nine years old, became ill from eating cannabis gummies.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer cleared in fatal 2018 Christmas Day shooting of woman: ASIRT
An investigation into the fatal shooting of a driver by a Calgary officer on Christmas Day 2018 has found serious breaches of policy made during the response, but the officer's actions were ultimately justified.
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0
Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta boy headed to Washington to become third child in cancer trial
An Alberta boy and his parents are headed to Washington, D.C., to participate in a trial which will hopefully shrink away the terminal tumour in the six-year-old's brain.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.
Vancouver
-
Marriage annulment nixed after B.C. judge finds 'imposter' posed as ex-wife at hearing
A marriage annulment that removed a B.C. woman as a beneficiary from her ex-husband's pension plan has been cancelled after a judge determined an "imposter" had agreed to the terms in court.
-
Person of interest sought in suspicious death investigation near B.C. border: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in southeastern B.C.
-
No charges for Grand Forks RCMP officer who shot drunk driving suspect
An officer from the Grand Forks RCMP detachment will not face charges for shooting a suspected drunk driver during a tense confrontation four years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.