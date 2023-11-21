Ronald McDonald House Charities gets ready to illuminate the house in London, Ont.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) provides a place for families to stay together, steps away from a children’s hospital.

Eight-year-old Maddy has been staying with her grandparents at RMHC London since June 2023.

Her grandfather Christopher Davis said Maddy has a rare ear infection that spread to the bone in her head, and has required multiple surgeries at Children’s Hospital in London.

The family is originally from Windsor, but has been calling RMHC London home for the last five months.

“You know it's made all the difference to my family — especially to my granddaughter and my wife, it just makes like so much easier," said Davis, as he held back tears.

Making life easier is the goal at RMHC across the country. Serving thousands of children and their families every year — many of whom travel long distances to access medical treatment.

"We provide kind of the family environment for the families as well. We can't help but become connected to everyone," said Manager of Family Programs and Services at RMHC London, Kelsey Macgregor-Brown.

There are currently 40 families staying at the RMHC London, with about a dozen on the wait list.

“We've met a lot of great people, a lot of families, a lot of staff, a lot of volunteers, and it's been a great stay...just makes all the difference to any family,” added Davis.

RMHC London is all decked out and will illuminate the exterior of the home so that families can feel the magic of the holiday season, despite the challenges they may be facing this time of year.

To donate or to learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities, you can visit their website.