Roads around Western University remain closed amid support staff strike

Some roads around Western University remain closed amid an ongoing labour disruption at the school.

According to the school, "To help ensure the safety of picketers and all community members we will need to maintain campus road closures until the end of this labour disruption."

The school asks that motorists who do not have a specific reason to be on or around main campus, to avoid the area.

London Health Sciences Centre has also posted to social media reminding the public that University Hospital remains open and accessible, but people are being asked to allow extra time to get to appointments.

About 330 members are on strike after two days of talks with an external mediator came to an end just before Labour Day.

Union leadership said it has not received a counter proposal to the latest contract requests.

CUPE 2361 represents a wide range of support roles including maintenance, custodial services and landscape services.

Road closures

University Drive (from the Richmond Gates up to Perth Drive)

Lambton Drive (with a portion open allowing access to the Alumni Hall traffic circle)

Huron Drive (with Philip Aziz Avenue open to allow access to the South Valley parking lot)

Oxford Drive

(Source: Western University)